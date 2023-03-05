Smart Nigerians across the country will be winning big in the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority competition

The initiative is focused to termed NSIA Prize Innovation is aimed at boosting the nation's digital space

The application portal for the NPI will open in March 2023 and will run and close within the second quarter of the year

The Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority is set to launch the portal for the innovation of the maiden edition of the NSIA innovation prize.

A statement from the NSIA seen by Legit.ng said that a total of $255,000 will be awarded as a combination of cash and equity investment in the underlying businesses of the winners - including innovators, technopreneurs, and startups.

NSIA MD&CEO, Aminu Umar-Sadiq, delivering the opening address during the launch of the NSIA Prize for Innovation (NPI). Photo: NSIA

Source: UGC

The NSIA noting that the innovation prize programme is structured as a business enhancement initiative to support early-stage, scalable solutions through education, mentorship, and financing said the application for innovative business owners will open in March 2023.

According to the authority, the programme will run and close within the second quarter of 2023.

Termed the NSIA Prize for Innovation (NPI), the initiative aims to bolster innovation within Nigeria’s digital ecosystem.

In the statement, the authority said the NPI is a multi-year commitment by the NSIA to empower early-stage Nigerian innovators.

The Programme is designed to encourage and support ingenuity within the digital ecosystem and to fund early-stage tech-enabled solutions that could result in cost-effective, scalable, and transformative economic impact.

In this edition of the programme, NPI will adopt a three-staged competition at the end of which ten (10) finalists will emerge. The top three of these will win varied prizes comprising equity investment into the underlying business as well as cash prizes. The last seven finalists will win consolation prizes.

The statement reads in part:

“Budding technopreneurs who intend to participate in the Programme will be evaluated and shortlisted in line with a set eligibility criteria. The shortlisted candidates will participate in an acceleration programme to enhance their capabilities and digital solutions.”

It will also identify, build, and finance early-stage innovative solutions to catalyse economic growth, enhance the nation’s productive capacity, and create jobs among many others.

Also speaking on the planned opening of the NPI application portal, Aminu Umar-Sadiq, MD/CEO of the NSIA said:

“The NPI is an initiative of the NSIA that aims to deliver two objectives for our country. Firstly, it ensures that those great solutions developed by Nigerian founders find local, patient capital; mentorship and value-addition to assist businesses to succeed and scale. Secondly, it crowds in other strategic partners and financiers into the Nigerian digital ecosystem for the benefit of our entrepreneurs.”

Umar-Sadiq added that driving innovation and technology is at the heart of the business strategy for the next phase of NSIA’s evolution.

He said:

“We believe that the digital economy will become a mainstay of our economy. We hope that our involvement could lead to measurable transformation across the digital value chain as we have done in other focus sectors over the years.”

Source: Legit.ng