A court case filed against the British government in London court has been lost by Kingsley Kanu, a brother to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Reuters reports that Kanu's brother lost a case for judicial review against Britain’s Foreign Office over its alleged rejection to recognise that the IPOB leader who holds a British passport was the victim of an extraordinary rendition from Kenya to Nigeria in June 2021.

Nnamdi Kanu's brother has lost his legal review case against the British Foreign office.

Counsels to Kingsley had in their argument urged the British Foreign Office to reach a conclusion on whether his brother was a victim of rendition by the Nigerian government.

In his suit, Kingsley said he believes a positive decision by the court on his brother's behalf will help provide steps that could assist the IPOB leader in his trial for terrorism and a treasonable felony in Nigeria.

However, delivering his judgement, Jonathan Swift dismissed the case by Kingsley against Britain’s Foreign Office.

Swift in a written ruling described the decision of the office not to take a stance on Kanu's view whether privately or publicly as a matter for the government.

In addition, the judge noted that the British government’s approach will now be informed by a ruling given by Nigeria’s Court of Appeal on October 13, which declared that Kanu had been unlawfully abducted and rendered to Nigeria.

The Court of Appeal in Nigeria had earlier also dropped seven terrorism charges against Kanu, who remains in detention pending an appeal against that decision by the Nigerian government.

