Zainab Ado Bayero, daughter of the late Emir of Kano, Ado Bayero, described her father as the longest reigning emir in Kano

Zainab also urged future generations to learn from his numerous legacies amidst the current emirship power tussle in the state

The princess highlighted her father's remarkable life and significant contributions to the Kano emirate

Kano, Kano- The daughter of the late Emir of Kano, Ado Bayero, Zainab Ado Bayero, has described her father as the longest reigning emir in the state.

This was as she passionately urged the future generation to learn from the numerous legacies left by her father, who was one of Kano's most revered monarchs.

Zainab Ado Bayero speaks on her father's legacies. Photo credits: Ado Bayero, Zainab Ado Bayero

Source: Facebook

Bayero's political, social influence

Legit.ng reports that the late emir, who passed away in 2014, held the throne for over half a century, a tenure marked by significant regional, social and political changes.

Speaking during a television programme on TVC, Zainab disclosed why she decided to produce the documentary on her father's life titled "My Father the Emir, A Portrait of Ado Bayero."

The interview comes in the heat of the current emirship power tussle currently happening in Kano state.

She said:

"I've always been someone who loves history, even in school, you know, going back in time and learning about so many people.

History can teach you so much talking about the Cuban Missile Crisis, the First World War, and what triggered it, when you think about situations like this you get to understand the human spirit and how people and choices can change the cause of history.

"So, I decided that my father's history would be important for future generations and people in Nigeria."

Bayero's remarkable life

Zainab noted that the late emir lived a remarkable and significant life, adding that her mother motivated the documentary to educate the public on how well the late emir lived his life, Vanguard reported.

She said:

"I wanted to work on a documentary. And so, after a discussion with my mom, she suggested that I should work on my dad's life.

"He was the longest reigning monarch in the history of Kano and Kano emirate, as you can see is an incredible and iconic Emirates in the history of Africa.

"So, having to tell the story of a man who made history in this incredible city and his Emirates was going to be thought-provoking and a powerful tale."

44 LG chairmen, others pay homage to Emir Sanusi

Meanwhile, in another development, the district heads and interim administrators of the 44 local governments have paid homage to Sanusi and endorsed him as their monarch.

A source in the emir’s palace hinted that the district heads came along with their respective village heads, while LG interim administrators came along with their respective legislative members.

Source: Legit.ng