Global site navigation

Local editions

Breaking: Ramadan Begins as Sultan Announces Sighting of Moon
Nigeria

Breaking: Ramadan Begins as Sultan Announces Sighting of Moon

by  Nurudeen Lawal

The President-General of the NSCIA and the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alh. Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar, CFR, MNI announcing the commencement of Ramadan 1444 AH.

Source: Legit.ng

Hot:
Online view pixel