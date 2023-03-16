Global site navigation

List of Top 20 World’s Deadliest Terrorist Groups Emerges, IPOB Ranked 10th
Nigeria

by  Nurudeen Lawal

The 2023 Global Terrorism Index (GTI) report has listed the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) among the 20 deadliest terrorist groups in the world.

The GTI report which is produced by the Institute for Economics & Peace tracks terrorism incidents across the world.

DSS operatives escort IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu outside the Federal High Court during his trial on alleged treasonable felony and terrorism.
The latest edition which was released on Tuesday, March 14, placed IPOB in the 10th position among the deadliest terror groups in the world.

Deadliest terrorist groups in the world: Top 20 list

RANKORGANISATIONDEATHSATTACKSINJURED
1Islamic State (IS)1045410644
2Al-Shabaab7843151016
3Islamic State - Khorasan Province (ISK)498141832
4Jamaat Nusrat Al-Islam wal Muslimeen (JNIM)27977215
5Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA)23330113
6Islamic State West Africa (ISWA)21965118
7Boko Haram2046451
8Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP)13790187
9Islamic State - Sinai Province712732
10Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)574016
11Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK)4054150
12Communist Party of India396130
13Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP)17623
14Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC)161737
15New People's Army (NPA)91325
16Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT)8638
17Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF)648
18National Liberation Army (ELN)52877
19Islamic Jihad5210
20Balochistan Republic Army418

IPOB recorded deadliest year in 2022 - GTI

According to the 2023 Global Terrorism Index (GTI) report, IPOB recorded its highest number of attacks and deaths in 2022.

“The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), designated as a terrorist group by the Nigerian government in 2017, recorded their deadliest year in 2022. They were responsible for 40 attacks and 57 deaths in 2022, an increase from 26 attacks and 34 deaths the year prior,” the report said.

IPOB is leading the agitation for the independent state of Biafra, which it wants to be carved out of the Igbo-speaking south-east region and some parts of South-south Nigeria.

Its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, is in the custody of the Department of State Service (DSS) and is facing charges bordering on terrorism and treasonable felony.

2023 presidential election: APC chieftain claims IPOB worked for Peter Obi

In another report, Biodun Ajiboye, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos, alleged that IPOB supported Peter Obi, the Labour Party candidate in the just concluded presidential election.

The APC stalwart made the claim while responding to questions on why the ruling party was defeated by the Labour Party in Lagos, despite the state being considered the stronghold of the APC and home of the president-elect.

Listing the factors that made Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, lose to Peter Obi in Lagos, Ajiboye maintained that many youths are still angry with what happened during the EndSARS protest in Lagos.

