The 2023 Global Terrorism Index (GTI) report has listed the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) among the 20 deadliest terrorist groups in the world.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The GTI report which is produced by the Institute for Economics & Peace tracks terrorism incidents across the world.

DSS operatives escort IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu outside the Federal High Court during his trial on alleged treasonable felony and terrorism. Photo credit: KOLA SULAIMON/AFP

Source: Getty Images

The latest edition which was released on Tuesday, March 14, placed IPOB in the 10th position among the deadliest terror groups in the world.

Deadliest terrorist groups in the world: Top 20 list

RANK ORGANISATION DEATHS ATTACKS INJURED 1 Islamic State (IS) 1045 410 644 2 Al-Shabaab 784 315 1016 3 Islamic State - Khorasan Province (ISK) 498 141 832 4 Jamaat Nusrat Al-Islam wal Muslimeen (JNIM) 279 77 215 5 Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) 233 30 113 6 Islamic State West Africa (ISWA) 219 65 118 7 Boko Haram 204 64 51 8 Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) 137 90 187 9 Islamic State - Sinai Province 71 27 32 10 Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) 57 40 16 11 Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) 40 54 150 12 Communist Party of India 39 61 30 13 Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) 17 6 23 14 Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) 16 17 37 15 New People's Army (NPA) 9 13 25 16 Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) 8 6 38 17 Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) 6 4 8 18 National Liberation Army (ELN) 5 28 77 19 Islamic Jihad 5 2 10 20 Balochistan Republic Army 4 1 8

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

IPOB recorded deadliest year in 2022 - GTI

According to the 2023 Global Terrorism Index (GTI) report, IPOB recorded its highest number of attacks and deaths in 2022.

“The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), designated as a terrorist group by the Nigerian government in 2017, recorded their deadliest year in 2022. They were responsible for 40 attacks and 57 deaths in 2022, an increase from 26 attacks and 34 deaths the year prior,” the report said.

IPOB is leading the agitation for the independent state of Biafra, which it wants to be carved out of the Igbo-speaking south-east region and some parts of South-south Nigeria.

Its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, is in the custody of the Department of State Service (DSS) and is facing charges bordering on terrorism and treasonable felony.

2023 presidential election: APC chieftain claims IPOB worked for Peter Obi

In another report, Biodun Ajiboye, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos, alleged that IPOB supported Peter Obi, the Labour Party candidate in the just concluded presidential election.

The APC stalwart made the claim while responding to questions on why the ruling party was defeated by the Labour Party in Lagos, despite the state being considered the stronghold of the APC and home of the president-elect.

Listing the factors that made Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, lose to Peter Obi in Lagos, Ajiboye maintained that many youths are still angry with what happened during the EndSARS protest in Lagos.

Source: Legit.ng