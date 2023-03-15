A new board of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other related Offences has been inaugurated by the presidency

The board's members were sworn in on Wednesday, March 15, before the commencement of the weekly FEC meeting

The swearing-in was carried out by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja

State House, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn in seven reappointed board members for the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other related Offences (ICPC).

The ceremony, which took place in the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja, was conducted before the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) presided over by President Buhari on Wednesday, March 15, The Nation reports.

The ceremony was held at State House, Abuja (Photo: @Mbuhari)

Source: Twitter

Below are the new members of the board:

Justice Adamu Bello (retd) - Katsina Hannatu Mohammed - Jigawa Olubukola Balogun - Lagos Obiora Igwedibia - Anambra Dr. Abdullahi Saidu - Niger Yahaya Umar Dauda - Nasarawa Grace Chinda - Rivers

Source: Legit.ng