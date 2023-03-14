Risper Faith dropped a series of photos of her grandiose home that she and her husband have been building since December 2015

The beautiful mother credited God for the end results while showing how the journey had been in a montage on TikTok

Netizens congratulated her for completing her grand home, while others admired how impressive it was to also marry a rich man like she did

Renowned socialite Risper Faith has inspired people after sharing a video showing off the beautiful mansion she and her hubby have built.

Socialite Risper Faith's before and after pictures of their mansion. Photo: Lady Risper.

Inside Risper Faith's grand house

The beautiful mother shared a series of photos in a montage showing the progress of their house, which she disclosed they started building in December 2015.

The two-storey mansion, painted with beige colour, has stairs at the entrance, and from the photos, the socialite shared, there were some showing the construction process.

Their whole home is surrounded by a perimeter wall and has a lush, green garden inside the compound, giving it a classy look.

She also posted a TBT photo outside their gate with her hubby, and from the photo, she was then pregnant with her son.

"2015 December to 2023, It can only be God," she wrote.

This is the video that she shared on TikTok:

Netizens reactions

Here are some of the comments from social media users:

@EssieNeissie said:

"Enyewe with God and a rich husband, everything is possible."

@tinaah said:

"Nice house, si unipee kazi ya curtains."

@Lilian Lyka Waithera said:

"People should respect the statement you said...watu watumie akili aki. I won't dwell on poverty in 2023. I refuse, rich husband, locate some of us."

@Anne Omondi said:

"Congratulations dear."

