The United Kingdom envoy to Nigeria has listed reasons Nigerians prefer to go to the country

Catriona Laing said there are many Nigerians in the UK studying and also in the medical fields

She identified the English Language, education and other factors as reasons Nigerian flocking to the UK

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, has stated that the country has a lot in common with Nigeria because the visa applications by Nigerians to the UK are rising.

She disclosed this on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at the News Agency of Nigeria Forum.

Catriona Laing, UK High Commissioner to Nigeria

Source: UGC

UK to help Nigeria avoid brain-drain

Laing stated that the UK government is aware of the situation and is talking with the Nigerian government to stop the issue of brain drain, particularly in the health sector.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

She expressed pleasure that the UK is now a destination of choice for Nigerians, especially students, saying that the country will welcome talents from the country.

According to her, people of Nigerian descent in the UK and people like to go to where they have family or friends.

She also listed the English Language as one of the main reasons Nigerians prefer the UK.

Also, Laing said another factor drawing Nigerians to the country is education. Saying Nigerians who have been educated abroad would like to come back home to contribute to the growth of Nigeria.

He said:

"Thirdly is the education, and people who have studied will want to return. And you know, we are a welcoming country, and we want to welcome talents, whether it's people coming to study or work.

How Nigerians can settle in UK after studies

The Envoy said there had been a spike in visa applications from Nigerians to the UK, especially for student visas, due partly to a policy change.

She stated that Nigerians could easily settle for more than two years in the country after studies if they have a Master's or PhD, enabling them to look for work after graduation.

The United Kingdom is facing a labour shortage currently and needs to balance because it does not want to be responsible for a huge brain drain from Nigeria as the country needs talented people, Laing said.

She cited the health sector as an example where there are a lot of Nigerians.

Laing said:

"Because when they arrive, they must find accommodation, and it takes a long time to process their applications.

"So we recognise there are many genuine refugees from countries like Syria; in Africa, it is mostly Eritrea, South Sudan – the people fleeing horrible persecution.

"So the Rwanda policy is just one component of many that we are trying to put in place to address this very challenging problem," Laing said.

Canada seeks to receive 1.45 million migrants in 3 years, Nigerians wanted

Legit.ng reported that the Canadian Government has announced that it plans to receive 1.45 million migrants, including Nigerians, into the country by 2025.

The Minister of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship for that country, Sean Fraser, stated on Tuesday that the plan would help Canada get the required workforce in areas of healthcare, manufacturing, and technology, consolidating on on the 405,000 immigrants it welcomed in the past year, the highest in its history.

According to Fraser, the strategy is Canada’s 2023-2025 Immigration Levels Plan.

Source: Legit.ng