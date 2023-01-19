The civil servants have clashed with the NLC national president, Ayuba Wabba, over failed ₦1bn housing project meant for members

Emeka Anuna, the chairman of the protesting subscribers said that many of them who have paid, including directors of agencies and ministries went to get loan to pay for the house

Anuna added that many subscribers have died, some retired while other have been transfered out of Abuja without getting the befitting home of their dream that they paid for

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) members have clashed with the national president of the union, Ayuba Wabba over ₦1 billion housing projects.

According to a video shared by The Punch on its Twitter page, pandemonium erupted at the headquarters of the NLC on Wednesday, January, 18, in Abuja.

Why civil servants are fight NLC national president, Ayuba Wabba

In the video, Wabba engaged his member in a fight who are demanding explanations for a failed housing project meant for them.

The union member had staged a protest at the NLC headquarters to register their grievances on the failure of the union to deliver for the civil servants the 10,000 housing units at Apo-Tafyi, a suburb in Abuja.

The protesters claimed that the minister of the federal capital territory, Bala Mohammed, in 2014, in collaboration with the leadership of the NLC and a property developer, Good Homes Development Company, planned to develop 680 hectares of land that the federal government had allocated for public servants.

the chairman of the concerned subscribers, Emeka Anuna, said some of the subscribers, including senior directors from different agencies and ministries got loans to get befitting homes after their public service years.

According to Anuna, some of the subscribers have died, retired while others have been posted out of Abuja without getting their houses 10 years after they made the payment to the leadership of the union.

