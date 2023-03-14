Following the reintroduction of the old naira notes back into circulation, former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has lambasted Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele for punishing Nigerians.

Fani-Kayode, in a tweet called Emefiele different names, insisting that posterity will judge him harshly over the money redesign.

He tweeted:

Godwin has finally been thrown under the bus. He deserves worst. A psychotic & vicious sociopath, he is undoubtedly the most sadistic soul that has ever been given a position of power in our nations history. His cruelty surpasses all others & his wickedness has no limitations.

His ffecal name will be a reference point for cruelty, barbarity, sadiism, insensitivity, villainy, infamy, terror, fascism, corruption, thievery & shame until the end of time & he will pay a heavy price for his callousness & greed both in this life & the life to come.

Not even a sick & rabid old dog deserves the name Godwin Emefiele: such a name is best reserved for filthy sewers & stinking public toilets. History & posterity will treat him with the harshness, contempt, scorn & disdain that he deserves & he WILL be brought to justice.

When he dies the following words shall be written on his gravestone:

"Here lies Godwin the fool who thought that he would live forever, who thought that power lay in the hands of mere mortals and who thought that money was greater than God. May he burn in hell forever".

Source: Legit.ng