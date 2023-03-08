President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sent his hearty congratulations to the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo

Tinubu’s congratulatory message is coming one week after the vice president saluted him for emerging as the winner of February 25 presidential election

Asiwaju Tinubu lauded the leadership and administrative skills of Professor Osinbajo and his professional accomplishments as an academic and erudite lawyer, which have seen him serve successfully as Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice during his administration as Governor of Lagos and now as the Vice President of Nigeria.

"I rejoice and celebrate with our Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, on attainment of 66 today. Professor Osinbajo has been a remarkable intellectual in public service since he served with me in Lagos as Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice. He contributed immensely to the success of our administration and led our justice sector reforms.

"As the Vice President of our country, Professor Osinbajo has partnered very well with our leader, President Muhammadu Buhari, to deliver on the progressive programmes of our party to make life better for Nigerians especially in areas of massive infrastructural development and life-changing Social Investment Programmes.

"On this special day, I join his immediate family, friends and political associates to wish him continuous good health. Many happy returns dear Professor Osinbajo."

"Happy birthday sir": OSM praises Yemi Osinbajo as VP clocks 66

Legit.ng had also reported that the Osinbajo Support Movement (OSM) has praised Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has he celebrates his 66th birthday today.

According to the support group in a statement made available to Legit.ng, the vice president has contributed immensely to the growth and development of Nigeria in various capacities.

Going further, the group insisted that Osinbajo is a source of inspiration to them.

Laolu Akande showers huge praises on Osinbajo, reveals some secrets about him

Meanwhile, Vice president's spokesperson, Laolu Akande has celebrated his principal on his 66th birthday celebration.

Akande disclosed this in a birthday message he penned to honour the vice president. According to him, Osinbajo is a source of inspiration to him.

Going further, he revealed that the actions and inactions of the VP always provoke people to go for the best in whatever they do.

