The Osinbajo Support Movement (OSM) has praised Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has he celebrates his 66th birthday today.

According to the support group in a statement made available to Legit.ng, the vice president has contributed immensely to the growth and development of Nigeria in various capacities.

Going further, the group insisted that Osinbajo is a source of inspiration to them.

OSM greats Yemi Osinbajo as VP clocks 66. Photo credit: Yemi Osinbajo

Source: Twitter

The statement read:

"Today, we join millions of Nigerians at home and abroad in celebrating a brilliant legal luminary, an exceptional academician, a highly respected clergyman, an astute politician and a man of uncommon integrity, His Excellency Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

"Prof. Osinbajo has contributed immensely to the growth and development of Nigeria in various capacities, especially in his role as the Vice President. He has demonstrated remarkable brilliance, leadership, and visionary thinking in his approach to governance and public service. His role in the success of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari cannot be overemphasized.

"As members of Osinbajo Support Movement (OSM), we are proud to identify with His Excellency's unwavering commitment to excellence, transparency, accountability, and good governance. We have drawn a forever inspiration from his exemplary life, and we remain committed to upholding the values of integrity, hard work, and patriotism, which he personifies.

"As we celebrate Prof. Osinbajo's 66th birthday, we wish him good health, long life, and many more years of impactful service to Nigeria and humanity. We also use this opportunity to pledge our continued unwavering support to his political ideology and principles."

Laolu Akande showers huge praises on Osinbajo, reveals some secrets about him

Meanwhile, Vice president's spokesperson, Laolu Akande has celebrated his principal on his 66th birthday celebration.

Akande disclosed this in a birthday message he penned to honour the vice president. According to him, Osinbajo is a source of inspiration to him.

Going further, he revealed that the actions and inactions of the VP always provoke people to go for the best in whatever they do.

Source: Legit.ng