The president-elect has condemned the attacks in two villages in Kano and Zamfara states by some bandits

Bola Tinubu said these attacks and killings are an indication that more actions need to be taken to curb the activities of bandits and terrorists in Nigeria

According to Tinubu, Nigerians must work together to defeat the merchants of death and terror across the country

The recent attack by bandits in Zamfara and Kano stated have prompted the president-elect into action.

Leadership reports that Bola Tinubu condemned the killing of residents of Maru local government area of Zamfara State and Maigari town of Rimin Gado local government in Kano state by some bandits who attacked the areas.

Bola Tinubu has condemned the recent bandits' attack in Kano and Zamfara states. Photo: APC

Source: Facebook

In a statement by his media office on Monday, March 6, the president-elect said the attacks are a reminder of the task that needs to be done to ensure the safety of the people.

He also said that more needs to be done in the efforts to ensure that terrorists and bandits alike are prevented from attacking and killing Nigerians across the country.

Some bandits had launched an attack in Zamfara state, killing a divisional police officer, an inspector and a member of the vigilante group.

Similarly, in Kano, unknown gunmen invaded the residence of a village head and shot him dead

Reacting to both incidents, Tinubu said:

“As a country, we have to come together to defeat these merchants of death and terror once and for all. Mindless killings and atrocities like this should have no place in our country."

He also commiserated with the inspector-general of police (IGP), Usman Baba, the Zamfara State government and the families of the affected security personnel over the deaths.

The president-elect, in the statement, further called for an investigation into the killing of the district head of Maigari, who was the father of Rimin Gado local government area chairman, Munir Dahiru Maigari.

He also condoled the LG’s chairman, the Kano State government and the family of the deceased over the killing of the community leader.

