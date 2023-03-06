Editor's note: The National Population Commission (NPC) has been urged to ensure that the national headcount fixed for March 29 to April 2 this year is credible.

Abdullahi Haruna, a social commentator who made this call in an opinion insisted that the importance of accurate and credible information cannot be overstated in any society.

As Nigeria prepares for the 2023 National Population and Housing Census, it is crucial that quality reporting is emphasized to ensure the accuracy and credibility of the data collected. The One-Day State Level Capacity Building Workshop for Journalists on Effective Reporting of the Census organized by the National Population Commission in Kogi State is a step in the right direction towards achieving this goal.

The importance of accurate and credible information cannot be overstated in any society, and the media plays a vital role in ensuring that this is achieved. The collaboration between the National Population Commission and media agencies to enhance the quality of information is commendable, and journalists must be fair, timely, and accurate in their reports.

It is reassuring that favorable measures have been put in place to sustain effective quantity and quality media contents of the 2023 National Population and Housing Census. The readiness of the media to go beyond the training by applying the knowledge gained to improve their contributions towards sustainability of quality media contents is also commendable.

The significance of the training should be disseminated to the public to enhance a credible, fair, and quality information/data about the 2023 Census. It is also important that the NPC conducts a test run of the technologies meant for the census exercise to avoid technical glitches.

We commend the efforts of the National Population Commission and all stakeholders involved in enhancing quality census reporting, and we hope that this will result in accurate and credible data that will be used for effective planning and resource allocation in Nigeria.

