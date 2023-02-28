Goodluck Jonathan, the former president of Nigeria, has led other members of the West African Elders Forum (WAEF) to visit the 4 major presidential candidates in the 2023 presidential election.

According to a tweet by Jonathan, the west African leaders visited Bola Tinubu's All Progressives Congress (APC); Atiku Abubakar, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Ex-President Jonathan meets Tinubu, Kwankwaso, Atiku and Obi Photo Credit: Goodluck Jonathan

Source: Twitter

In the delegation are the former President of Ghana, John Mahama; Fatoumata Tambajang, former vice-president of The Gambia; Boni Yayi, former president of Benin; and Kadre Ouedraogo, former prime minister of Burkina Faso.

According to the former president, the delegation met with the candidates and called for peace amid the collation and counting of the general election results.

See the tweet:

Source: Legit.ng