The presidential candidate of People's Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar has won Katsina state.

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

The Wazirin Adamawa polled 489,045 votes to beat his closest rival, Ahmed Bola Tinubu of All Progressive Congress, APC, who scored 482,238 votes.

Buhari loses his state to PDP. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Source: Twitter

In the result, it was also announced that, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of NNPP scored 69,386 while Peter Obi, the candidate of Labor Party, LP, polled 6,376 votes accordingly.

Source: Legit.ng