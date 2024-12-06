Nigeria's military strengthens its fleet with 12 "second-hand" Alpha Jets from France, enhancing the Nigerian Air Force's operational capabilities

The deal, facilitated by SOFEMA, follows President Tinubu's visit to France and complements the NAF’s existing aircraft and future additions, including 24 M-346FA jets from Italy

Chief of Air Staff Hasan Abubakar praised Tinubu’s support, highlighting the NAF's modernization and improved readiness

Nigeria's military fleet has been reinforced with the addition of 12 "second-hand" Alpha Jets acquired from France.

This development coincides with Tinubu’s visit to France, which was at the invitation of President Emmanuel Macron.

The acquisition was facilitated through SOFEMA, a French military and aeronautics company, as confirmed by Olusegun Dada, Tinubu’s special assistant on social media.

Dada announced this development on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, December 5.

“All the 12 aircraft are ready for shipping,” he said.

He noted that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) currently operates 11 Alpha Jets as of 2023.

Developed as a joint project between France and Germany, the Alpha Jet is renowned for its versatility as both a light attack jet and an advanced trainer.

Equipped with capabilities for carrying bombs, rockets, missiles, and a gun pod for close air support missions, these jets are set to strengthen Nigeria's defense operations.

Dada also shared that the NAF anticipates the arrival of 24 M-346FA light attack aircraft, ordered by the previous administration under former President Muhammadu Buhari.

These aircraft are expected to arrive in early 2024, further boosting the NAF’s operational readiness, The Cable reported.

Hasan Abubakar, the chief of air staff, praised the significant progress within the NAF, citing a renewed aircraft fleet and enhanced readiness as a testament to President Tinubu’s support.

“The turnaround in our operations is visible, and we are grateful for the continued efforts to modernize our fleet,” Abubakar said.

The French deal complements Nigeria’s ongoing efforts to boost its air capabilities, which include the expected delivery of 24 Leonardo M-346FA aircraft from Italy. The first batch of these jets is set to arrive in early 2025, with full delivery anticipated by 2026, Vanguard reported.

