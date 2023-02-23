The police has commenced special operation in the southeast and northwest regions of the country to curtain the activities of IPOB, ESN and Bandits

Olumiyiwa Adejobi, the spokesperson of the police, revealed that the operation was in conjunction with the military men

According to Adejobi, the governor of Imo state has taken a proactive measure to curtail insecurity in the state while calling on other southeast governors to meet the IG

FCT, Abuja - The police have embarked on special operations in south-east and north-west regions to curtail the activities of non state actors such as the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Eastern Security Network and bandits.

Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the force public relations office, disclosed this in an interview, adding that the exercises are being carried out in conjunction with the military operatives, The Punch reported.

Militarty, police begin special operation in southeast, northwest Photo Credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Twitter

How police are preparing ahead of the 2023 election

Adejobi said:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“We have made adequate deployment to the South-East and the North-West. Immediately the president unveiled the anti-riot equipment last week, they were deployed, and that was about the third deployment of equipment nationwide."

The police chief also disclosed that the governor of Imo state recent bought some APCs and other weapons for the force, and that has reduced the activities of IPOB in the state.

He stated that the governor made the proactive measure to get those equipment following his consultation with the Inspector General of Police.

Latest about police, military, southeast, IPOB, ESN, 2023 election

According to the spokesperson of the police, the IPOB and ESN activities are gaining momentum in Anambra, but the state commissioner of police has consulted with the IGP, and things are expected to come under control in the state.

He then urged governors in the southeast to meet with the IG either individually or as a group to curtail the growth of terror in their states.

Tension erupts as explosion rocks media house 3 days to election

Legit.ng earlier reported that a local media house in the Ozuoba area of Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital, had been attacked with an explosive.

The media house, named Atlantic TV and Wish 99.5FM, are owned by Chinyere Igwe, a member of the house of representatives.

Confirming the attack, Igwe said it was the generator house that was affected, while the police said a briefing on the attack would soon hold.

"Attack on banks is armed robbery, and you will be treated as such": Police warn

The Nigeria Police Force has cautioned protesters to desist from attacking banks as it is equivalent to robbery act.

Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the spokesperson of the force, in a broadcast disclosed that any protester arrested for attacking banks will be treated at robbers by the police without recourse to human rights.

Adejobi added that those who have been arrested will be charged to court for legal prosecution for armed robbery.

Source: Legit.ng