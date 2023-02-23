Core collection: Apple archive goes under the hammer

Hey Siri... Siri? Years before they could understand you, Apple's products were still considered cutting edge. Photo: Frederic J. BROWN / AFP

A collection of nearly half-a-century's worth of Apple computers that traces the evolution of one of the world's most influential companies is going under the hammer in California next month.

Aficionados of Steve Jobs' groundbreaking firm will be able to get their hands on a suite of devices that showcase how Apple became a household name.

"The Hanspeter Luzi Vintage Apple Archive" contains more than 500 computers and Apple gizmos gathered over decades by a Swiss teacher and entrepreneur.

"All the products before us have really shaped the cultural zeitgeist, and led a cultural shift in the way we work, learn and operate and communicate, and even spend our leisure time," said Erik Rosenblum of Julien's Auctions in Beverly Hills.

"We're in an interesting time... right now, where we went from the everyday household use of an Apple computer to now a historical artifact."

The collection includes a 1979-1982 Apple II Plus, complete with monitor, disk drives and game paddles, as well as an original 1984 Macintosh.

"All these pieces are the grandfathers of our iPhones and iPads and iMacs," said Rosenblum.

"It's very cool to see the evolution."

The auction, on March 30, comes after an original 2007 iPhone that had never been taken out of its box sold to a collector for more than $63,000.

