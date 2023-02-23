Northern leaders and clerics have been urged to mobilise the people for the candidate of PDP in the forthcoming election

The call was made former deputy national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi

He said Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu have practically turned the game to ethnic and religious matters

A message has been sent to northeern leaders. The message was sent by former deputy national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank.

He appealed to northern leaders, Clerics and youths across the 19 Northern states to mobilise support for the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, in the Saturday's election.

According to him, the move becomes necessary because other two frontline contenders (Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu) have practically turned the game to ethnic and religious matters, hence the North should not put their son (Atiku) to shame during the election.

Timi Frank urges Northern leaders, clerics to rally support for Atiku. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: UGC

He disclosed this in a statement released made available to Legit.ng on Thursday, Feruary 23.

He said one of the candidates (Obi) has visited nearly all the Churches with various Pastors openly endorsing him while the other (Tinubu) has been playing ethnic politics of 'Emilokan' (It is my turn), hence the need for the Northern leaders and Clerics to speak the truth to their followers as they go to Mosque on Friday.

He said:

"It is very important at this point in time for the Northern elders, Clerics and the youths not to sit on the fence but rally round Atiku Abubakar like some Yoruba leaders, faction of Afenifere and PANDEF have done to Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu based on religion and ethnic factors."

It is obvious that both Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi are ethnic champions. They have obviously ran ethnic and religion campaigns in such a way that place the North at the disadvantage if either of them win this election.

"As a true Southerner, I believe in one Nigeria and strongly believe too that only candidate that can unify Nigeria and make her remain as one is Atiku Abubakar, who already has a Blueprint and determination to restructure Nigeria in such a way that will benefit the North, West, East and South.

"I am, however, calling on Norther elders and other organisations in the North to take a bold step by publicly endorsing Atiku as Southerner Pastors and other groups have endorsed Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu."

Source: Legit.ng