Peter Obi, the Labour Party's presidential candidate, on Wednesday, February 22, secured the endorsement of a 104-year-old woman, High Chief Lolo Iyom Josephine Ezeanyaeche

Chief Ezeanyaeche at the LP's office in Abuja on Wednesday said only Obi is capable of giving Nigeria a fresh start

The centenarian affirmed that among the prominent presidential flagbearers, the former Anambra governor stands out

Abuja - High Chief Lolo Iyom Josephine Ezeanyaeche, a 104-year-old woman, has endorsed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, for president ahead of Saturday, February 25, elections.

Also known as Mama Africa, Ezeanyaeche gave her endorsement on Wednesday, February 22, when she paid a visit to the Labour Party office in Abuja, Nigerian Tribune reports.

The old woman said Peter Obi stands out among other presidential candidates (Photo: Mr. Peter Obi)

In her view, Obi is the most qualified candidate among the frontline standard bearers across political parties.

Ezeanyaeche who is also the chairman Emeritus of The Voice for Senior Citizens of Nigeria strongly believes that the former Anambra governor is the man to fix Nigeria and give it a new beginning in all ramifications.

Her words:

“The searchlight for his selection was nationally oriented and accepted for his visionary leadership, integrity, transparency, competence, capacity, character, selflessness, enlightenment, education, nationalistic and globally acclaimed.

“Calling him for this honourable task in our assessment will comfort Nigerians for a new beginning.

“Obi will fix the economy and create jobs, if the economy is fixed, it will be easier tackling insecurity, fighting corruption and improving social well-being of the people.

“Peter Obi will passionately undertake major constitutional changes that will bring about devotion of power, fiscal federation and entrenching of good governance and rule of law.”

Ezeanyaeche said Obi has the character, competence, and capacity to lead Nigeria following his track record and previous achievements as a governor.

According to her, “Nigerians will be healed of the wounds caused by incompetent leadership."

2023 elections: Ghanaian pastor endorses Peter Obi, says he should be unopposed

A pastor of one of the Assemblies of God churches in Ghana, had endorsed the Labour Party's presidential candidate, Peter Obi ahead of the 2023 general elections.

In a video that had gone viral on social media, the pastor stated that if possible, Obi should be appointed president instead of being elected.

His words:

“Today in Nigeria, three men are standing for election. One of them when you check his record, he left office, just governor, just like regional minister, and he left N75billion in the coffers for the next man."

