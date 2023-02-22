The Imo State Governor, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma today, flagged off the reconstruction of two roads, which are Orji-Toronto-Egbu Junction by Road Safety and Toronto-Emekuku-Ezeogba.

His Excellency announced that the Orji-Toronto-Egbu and Toronto-Emekuku-Uzoagba road projects will be completed and commissioned within the year.

The governor, therefore, called on the host communities to cooperate with the contractor, Leo 9 for speedy construction in line with the contractual terms.

Uzodimma has flagged off the reconstruction of two roads in Imo state. Photo credit: Tina Jones

According to the Governor, "while making Owerri look like a state capital. We have not forgotten the dwellers of the rural areas". "I believe in strategic communications where performance will speak for itself".

The Governor admonished Imolites to imbibe the attitude of maintaining public infrastructure.

According to him " it is not in building roads, it is about maintaining the roads to last".

Speaking earlier, the Commissioner for Works, Barr. Ralph Nwosu disclosed that the 8.4-kilometre roads with a 2.7-kilometre spur are part of the outer ring roads of Imo State. He further commended the Governor for keeping to his promises of delivering quality infrastructure to Ndi Imo.

