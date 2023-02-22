The Osun state government on Wednesday, February 22 declared Friday, February 24, work-free day for civil servants in the state

The Secretary to the State Government, Hon Teslim Igbalaye, confirmed this development through a circular issued on Wednesday

According to Igbalaye, public servants as directed by Governor Ademola Adeleke are expected to make good use of the opportunity to travel to their various villages to perform their civic duty

“Governor Ademola Adeleke also urges all the residents to maintain law and order before during and after the general elections.

“This is time for all citizens to exercise their voting rights. The governor again appeals to all residents to be law abiding as they peacefully exercise their voting rights on Saturday and subsequent elections”, the SSG noted in the circular.

Prominent APC member shot dead as rally Turns Violent in Osun

In another development, suspected political thugs have shot dead Ebenezer Alaro, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun state, according to The Nation.

The tragic incident reportedly occurred during a ward-to-ward campaign in the Ilesa East local government area.

Legit.ng reported that Alaro who was a driver of the campaign was killed at Ward Nine, Irojo in Ilesa.

