Technology, opportunity and people" are critical for human existence in the 21st Century. This is according to the Governor Hope Uzodimma at the graduation and empowerment of 5000 Imo Skill-Up youths at Landmark Event Center.

While congratulating the youths, Governor Hope Uzodimma expressed joy at the excitement that welcomed the Skill-Up Program by Imo youths.

The Governor in his address stated that more of these engaging programs will help to eradicate banditry and insecurity in the State as more youths will be gainfully engaged.

Governor Uzodimma says technology is critical to human existence. Photo credit: Hope Uzodimma

The Governor charged the youths to take full advantage of the opportunities offered through digital skills training and other programs of the Government to establish

On his part the Minister of Communications & Digital Economy, Professor Isa Pantami stated that the Skill-Up Program is a shift from creating job employees to producing job employers.

He further encouraged Ndi Imo to leverage the era of the digital revolution to build a knowledge-based economy like the USA, China and Japan whose economies are driven by Digital innovation and Economy than by natural resources.

According to the minister, "this is by prioritizing soft and hard skills".

He commended the Governor stating that Governor Hope Uzodimma deserves the adjective, "The Digital Governor".

He challenged Imo Youths to invest in critical thinking and take advantage of the program for the emergence of another Mark Zuckerberg from Imo State.

Speaking earlier, the Commissioner for Digital Economy and E-Government, Dr Chimezie Amadi, disclosed that the Skill-Up Imo Project is one of the strategic initiatives of Governor Hope Uzodimma, specially designed to provide free training and support to 100,000 Imolites, particularly the youths in new innovative, and industry 4.0 skills-set.

