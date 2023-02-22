The Supreme Court of Nigeria has affirmed it has it's own headache that it is battling with asides the nation's problems

The apex court noted that its workload in recent times is a result of the gaps in the Nigeria constitution

While attending to the case filed by the states against the federal government over the naira redesign policy, the court decried it is being burdened with irrelevant cases in its jurisdiction

A lot is happening in the country as the scarcity of naira bites harder, a few days before the 2023 presidential election.

On Wedneday, February 22, the Supreme Court complained against the workload of the court which it attributed to gaps in the Nigeria constitution, a report by Daily Trust confirmed.

State governments drag FG to cour over naira redesign policy

The presiding justice of the seven-member panel hearing the suit by states against the federal government over the naira redesign and swap policy, Justice Inyang Okoro, said on Wednesday that the apex court was being burdened with cases that ought not to get there.

He said the National Assembly did not pay attention to important areas in its amendment of the constition, except things that matter to them.

He said,

“A wife slaps the husband, they will come to the Supreme Court, for what, something that the head of the family can sort it out, you bring it to the Supreme Court?

“Landlord and tenant are quarrelling, it goes to the Supreme Court.

“Those who have the opportunity to influence our constitution should do something.”

On her part, Justice Amina Augie said the rush to file matters at the Supreme Court was influenced by the quest by lawyers to meet the requirement for the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

