A man was caught with a clean bundle of fake 500 naira notes in a viral on social media

It is unclear how the man obtained the money or what he did with it before being arrested

The police have confirmed that the suspect has been arrested and is in custody for further investigation

A man caught with a bundle of counterfeit N500 naira notes has become the subject of a viral video on social media.

The man, who was immediately handed over to the police, can be seen attempting to explain himself but appears to have admitted to his wrongdoing.

The incident has sparked a flurry of reactions, shining a spotlight on the prevalence of counterfeit currency in Nigeria.

CBN new naira notes Photo credit: @presidency

Source: Twitter

Fake new naira notes

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has introduced several new naira notes over the years, each with enhanced security features to make them more difficult to counterfeit.

When the new naira notes were introduced President Muhammadu Buhari promised that the new features of the new naira notes make them difficult to counterfeit. Guardian reports.

His words:

"The new Naira banknotes have been fortified with security features that make them difficult to counterfeit.”

Somehow fraudsters always find a way to recreate exact replicas and prey on unsuspecting businesses and individuals who fall victim to their schemes.

Nigerians react to new discovery

@EmirSirdam said:

"I don’t know how to identify fake money. Please can someone explain to me?"

@codedjeff reacted:

"Remember that silver line in the middle of the currency note? The one that says CBN. They can't recreate that in the fake notes"

@AniagoM noted·

"Political parties rep that will share the money that is the people I pity, when people discover its fake naira"

