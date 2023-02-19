Reactions as Man Is Caught With Bundles of Fake N500 Naira Notes, Video Goes Viral
- A man was caught with a clean bundle of fake 500 naira notes in a viral on social media
- It is unclear how the man obtained the money or what he did with it before being arrested
- The police have confirmed that the suspect has been arrested and is in custody for further investigation
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
A man caught with a bundle of counterfeit N500 naira notes has become the subject of a viral video on social media.
The man, who was immediately handed over to the police, can be seen attempting to explain himself but appears to have admitted to his wrongdoing.
The incident has sparked a flurry of reactions, shining a spotlight on the prevalence of counterfeit currency in Nigeria.
Fake new naira notes
'Naira scarcity': Man resorts to trade by barter, exchanges detergent for a plate of rice in viral video
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has introduced several new naira notes over the years, each with enhanced security features to make them more difficult to counterfeit.
PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!
When the new naira notes were introduced President Muhammadu Buhari promised that the new features of the new naira notes make them difficult to counterfeit. Guardian reports.
His words:
"The new Naira banknotes have been fortified with security features that make them difficult to counterfeit.”
Somehow fraudsters always find a way to recreate exact replicas and prey on unsuspecting businesses and individuals who fall victim to their schemes.
Nigerians react to new discovery
@EmirSirdam said:
"I don’t know how to identify fake money. Please can someone explain to me?"
@codedjeff reacted:
"Remember that silver line in the middle of the currency note? The one that says CBN. They can't recreate that in the fake notes"
Naira scarcity: Bankers run for their lives, abandon duties as people surround gate in trending video
@AniagoM noted·
"Political parties rep that will share the money that is the people I pity, when people discover its fake naira"
CBN to arrest PoS operators, naira note vendors, releases contact details
Meanwhile, the Central bank of Nigeria has expressed its intention to punish PoS operators that charge high withdrawal fees
The CBN is also targeting naira note dealers as it ramps up its efforts to alleviate Nigerians' sufferings
The CBN has also made phone numbers and email addresses available for Nigerians to report offenders
Source: Legit.ng