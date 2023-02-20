The Nigerian Police Force (NPF), Akwa Ibom Police Command, has confirmed several arrests in the recent protest over the scarcity of naira

According to the police, 15 persons have been arrested for being linked to the vandalisation of three banks

It was gathered that the bizarre incident transpired in the Oron local government area of the state

Akwa Ibom, Uyo - The Akwa Ibom police command has arrested no fewer than 15 suspects for allegedly vandalising banks in the guise of protesting over the scarcity of the new naira notes.

As reported by TheCable, these suspects were alleged to be responsible for the destruction of banks in the Oron local government area.

The police spokesperson in Akwa Ibom, Odiko Maldon, while reeling out details of the arrest to journalists on Sunday, February 19, said the affected banks were vandalised on Friday, February 17, by protesters.

“As we speak, about 15 persons have been arrested in connection with the incident.

“The commissioner of police, Mr Olatoye Durosinmi expressed sadness about the situation and directed divisional police officers in the affected local governments to ensure that there is no further breakdown of law and order.”

Meanwhile, residents have been urged to keep calm and desist from violence and disruption of public peace.

It was further gathered that there was a stampede at the Central Bank of Nigeria's office in Uyo.

Residents were reported to have trooped out in their numbers to deposit their old notes at the office of the apex bank when the incident occurred.

The scenario was beginning to get ugly when operatives of the Akwa Ibom police command appeared at the scene and dispersed them to restore normalcy.

