The PDP presidential torchbearer in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, has taken a reverse on his earlier position in the CBN naira redesign policy

Atiku has earlier cautioned the CBN against extending the February 10 deadline, adding that it could diminish the objective and purpose of the policy

But on Sunday, the former vice president called on the President to make the new currency available and allow commercial banks to collect the old notes

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential torchbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has taken a reverse on his earlier position on the controversial naira redesign, saying that the policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is killing the masses.

In a statement on Sunday, February 19, the former vice president called on the apex bank to allow the deposit money banks to accept the old naira notes, Channels Television report.

Atiku Abubakar takes new position on naira redesign policy

Atiku's recent comment contradicts his earlier position on the issue, especially on the naira swap deadline by the CBN.

The PDP candidate has supported the policy in the past few weeks and insisted that the apex bank should not extend the February 10 deadline for the desmonitization of the old N200, N500 and N1000 notes.

Then, the presidential hopeful argued that any deadline extension would destroy the policy's primary objective and purpose.

However, the PDP flagbearer seemed to have changed his mind on Monday, taking to his social media on Sunday to state that the policy is hurting ordinary citizens and those that earn legitimate money.

He said:

“The apex bank should, as a matter of urgency, allow commercial banks to join the CBN in the collection of the deposits of old N500 and N1000 notes.

“The new currency should be immediately made available in sufficient quantities to alleviate the suffering of the masses."

