Aisha Muhammadu Buhari has been sued at the Federal High Court by one of her former aides, Zainab Kassim

Kassim is alleging that sometime in 2022, DSS and police officers arrested and illegally detained and tortured her on the orders of the first lady

The former aide to Aisha called on the court to prevail over her ex-boss to pay her the sum of N100 million as damages, having mentioned the DSS and the IGP as respondents in the suit

Abuja - Zainab Kassim, a former special assistant to Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, has filed a suit against her at the Federal High Court in Abuja over alleged illegal detention.

Kassim who is asking for the sum of N100 million as damages for the alleged violation of her fundamental human mentioned the Inspector General of Police and the Department of State Services as respondents in the suit.

Kassim alleged that she was tortured on the orders of the first lady (Photo: Aisha Muhammadu Buhari)

She had claimed that some DSS officers acting on the orders of the first lady, allegedly abducted her and took her to Aso Rock where she was manhandled by Aisha.

In the suit seen by Punch on Friday, February 17, Kassim called on the court to declare her alleged detention by the first lady as illegal.

The suit read in part:

“Declaration that the abduction, arrest, and detention of the Applicant between 18th of November, 2022 and 22nd of November, 2022, and the threat to further arrest and detain the Applicant by agents of the 2nd and 3rd Respondents on the orders and directives of the 1st Respondent, without an order of Court is unconstitutional, unlawful, illegal, null, void and constitutes a violation of her rights to personal liberty and freedom of movement.

"A declaration that the torture, brutalisation and dehumanisation of the applicant by the 1st respondent and agents of the 2nd and 3rd Respondents, on 18th of November, 2022 is unconstitutional, unlawful, illegal and constitutes a violation of her right to dignity of the human person.”

In the same application, the former aide to Aisha prayed to the court to restrain the police and DSS from further arresting, detaining and torturing her.

