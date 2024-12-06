Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has urged the federal government to revoke the private airstrip licence granted to the founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide (Winners Chapel) Bishop David Oyedepo.

Legit.ng recalls that President Bola Tinubu's government approved the establishment of the airstrip Oyedepo's church in Canaanland, Ota, Ogun state.

NSCIA said the approval is “an aberration of the highest order.” Photo credit: Bishop David Oyedepo

Oyedepo said the airport will be built with the best infrastructure of international airport standards.

The Council described Oyedepo’s private airstrip approval as “an aberration of the highest order.”

The Islamic leaders cited potential threats to national peace and security as the reason for their decision.

This was contained in a communique issued by the Deputy Secretary-General of the NSCIA, Prof Salisu Shehu after its 10th meeting of the Expanded General Purpose Committee (EGPC).

According to Vanguard, the meeting was chaired by the President-General of the NSCIA and Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, CFR, mni, at the National Mosque in Abuja, on Sunday, 1st December 2024.

The NSCIA, however, did not mention Bishop Oyedepo’s name in the communique.

“The Council calls for the immediate revocation of the private airstrip licence approved for a religious leader, describing it as an aberration of the highest order that could threaten the peace and security of the country.”

Keyamo gives reason Tinubu approved airstrip for Oyedepo

Legit.ng earlier reported that the minister of aviation and aerospace development, Festus Keyamo, confirmed the approval of an airstrip for Oyedepo's Caananland.

He disclosed that according to the law, anyone can get an airstrip as long as the conditions are met.

Keyamo also explained that the airstrip was not just approved as Oyedepo followed due process and all the technicalities were checked.

