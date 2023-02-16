The claim that DSS officiers have besieged the National Assembly has been debunked management of the legislative body

Agada Rawlings Emmanuel, the director of information, NASS, in a statement on Thursday, February 16 made it clear that the rumour is untrue

Emmanuel added that the video in which armed DSS officers were seen surrounding the complex was from 2018

Abuja - The National Assembly has react to claims that the Department of State Security (DSS) has besiged its complex in Abuja.

In a statement released on Thursday, February 16, by the director of information, NASS, Agada Rawlings Emmanuel, cleared the air, and explained that the false claim came in form of a video which is actually a clip on the incident in 2018 where DSS operatives took over the complex.

According to Emmanuel, the clip was shared on Twitter by one @Chukwuebuka whose intention for reposting the video is yet unknown.

He stated that the video should be disregarded by both the public and NASS members, adding that the complex is presentlly under reconstruction

Emmanuel added in the statement:

“The new Clerk of the National Assembly, Alh. Sani Magaji Tambuwal and his management team are fully in charge, focused and determined to achieve their set goals inline with their core mandates to motivate the workforce to provide the expected support services to the National Assembly leadership/ members, federal Government and the general public.

“The management equally wish to extend its esteemed appreciation’s and gratitude to the National Assembly leadership /members, top government officials, security agencies and the general public who through phone calls shown concerns and solidarity. It is expected that the relevant security agencies should further investigate the user of twitter handle account to forestall future abuse and spreading of misinformation into the media space capable of creating panic, mischief and anxiety leading to break down of law and order as this repost, may have be intended.

“The above press release is to clear the doubts, concerns and anxiety in the public domain that “National Assembly, the symbol of our hard earned democracy is under siege by the DSS or any security Agencies of Government.”

