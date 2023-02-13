The Department of State Services (DSS) has invited a spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s presidential campaign council, Femi Fani-Kayode over allegations of a coup plot ahead of the February election.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The development was confirmed via Facebook on Monday, February 13, by Fani Kayode who said he will honour the DSS' invitation.

In a statement on the social media platform, FFK as he is fondly called said:

“Three days ago, on the day that I tweeted about newspaper reports alleging that Atiku was secretly meeting with Army Generals, I got a text message from someone who claimed to be DSS asking me to report to them on a matter of national security.

“I dismissed the invitation because it was vague and I was not sure whether it really came from the DSS. In any case I had no intention of going anywhere unless I was formally invited. To my surprise I received a formal letter from them to report to their office without fail 2 days later, which was yesterday evening.

“I put a call through to them & was advised to take the matter very seriously & report to them on the stipulated day and time otherwise the worse may happen.

“Unlike cowards like Emefiele, Atiku and their strange bedfellows, I do not fear my own shadow and neither do I shiver and shake when I am invited by the security agencies. I always honour their invitations when properly invited because that is the right and proper thing to do.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“This is all the more so when it touches and concerns matters of national security which I take very seriously & when it involves agencies like the DSS who are professional and thorough in their methods and approach.

“I have nothing to hide and consequently I will present myself before the DSS this morning as I have been asked to do.

“I maintain my utter contempt for Atiku & the vermin that are around him & no matter what happens to me today or at any other time, know that as long as there is life in me I will oppose the darkness & evil that they represent”.

Source: Legit.ng