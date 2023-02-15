Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom, has warned President Muhammadu Buhari that this Naira redesign policy that is impoverishing Nigerians will sink his image forever.

Poor implementation of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Naira redesign policy is causing upheavals in the land as protests and anarchy have engulfed the nation.

Ortom, in a series of tweets on Wednesday, said this is the worst policy the Federal Government has ever made, as Nigerians were suffering and some dying.

“This is the worst policy done by the Federal Government. Nigerians are suffering and some are dying. The people are feeling the pains; their children can’t go to school; they have nothing to eat.

‘Even those who have money in the banks are not able to access the money. Yet, some people are not telling Mr President the truth.

“Someone close to the President should tell him that this policy will sink his image forever, if he allows it to remain the way it is. The Federal Government should review the policy before the situation gets out of hand,” he tweeted.

Source: Legit.ng