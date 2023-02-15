The permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Defence, Dr. Abubakar Kana mni has applauded President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration for investing heavily in military hardware and operations, saying that the administration’s investment is highest since independence.

The Permanent Secretary who made this known to the press recently in Abuja during the President Muhammadu Buhari’s scorecard series which featured the Ministry of Defence, said that before 2015, the Nigerian Armed Forces were ill-equipped and as a result, were unable to tackle the numerous security challenges that confronted the nation.

He stated that since the inception of this administration, through the visionary leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, there have been massive investments in the acquisition and activation of military hardware and operation, one of the reasons the military has been able to significantly improve the internal security in the country, incapacitate insurgency and armed banditry and protect the nation’s offshore assets.

He said:

“Through the visionary leadership, ingenuity and commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari, 42 years after, Nigeria today has been able to carry out Periodic Depot Maintenance of it's largest troop-carrying plane - the C-130 Hercules aircraft, in the country. This feat has positioned the NAF to comfortably support INEC to deliver election materials across the countryDr. Kana said.

According to the Permanent Secretary, “the complexity of today's security issues necessitates the use of cutting-edge hardware and equipment to combat and subdue terrorists, bandits, and other global security threats.

The military is expected to have more equipment and operational capabilities than the terrorists.” “Unfortunately, this was not so in the past. The reason we have won the fight so far is because the Nigerian military is far ahead the military in terms of capacity and intelligence. No nation wins a war without investing in military hardware. We have won because the government invested massively in equipment and operations”.

Source: Legit.ng