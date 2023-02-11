Members of the Obidient Movement have been attacked by suspected hoodlums while on their way to the rally of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, in Lagos.

This was contained in a WhatsApp message sent to our correspondent by the spokesperson for the Obi-Datti Campaign Council, Tanko Yunusa, on Saturday.

Some hoodlums have reportedly attacked Peter Obi supporters in Lagos. Photo credit: Punch Newspaper

Source: UGC

He said:

“The Obidient Movement is under attack in Lagos. They are stopping our people from coming to the TBS rally.

“Nothing can stop a movement whose time has come . Security operatives, take note. We keep moving ‘Obidiently and Yusfully.’

Source: Legit.ng