FCT, Abuja - The TY Danjuma Foundation says it will deploy over N2 billion in grants and programmes related cost to support interventions by non-profits working in its focus areas across Nigeria in the next five year from 2023 to 2027.

According to a statement made available to Legit.ng on Friday, February 10, the TY Danjuma Foundation revealed this development at a Projects Inception Meeting for grantees of the Foundation that held to prepare partners for the Foundation’s new strategic shift from an annual to a multi-year funding approach aimed at building long-lasting, impactful and sustainable partnerships.

Participants at the Projects Inception Meeting for grantees of the Foundation held on Friday, February 10. Photo: TY Danjuma Foundation

Speaking to the press at the inception meeting, the chief executive officer of the foundation Gima H. Forje reaffirmed the foundation’s commitment to continue funding impactful interventions that seek to promote access to quality and affordable healthcare in underserved communities while also investing in initiatives targeted at improving the quality of education through training of teachers.

Mr. Forje noted that the foundation’s strategies for promoting access to quality healthcare for the next five years will include funding initiatives that seek to reduce preventable blindness and improve vision; increase access to quality maternal and child health services; reduce the burden of neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) on patients; and deliver comprehensive free healthcare services at the grassroots where there is a dire need of access to quality healthcare.

As the Foundation broadens its reach into communities across Nigeria, providing rapid response to humanitarian emergencies; as well as broadening the knowledge base,research, learning and documentation will be an integral part of the Foundation’s efforts.

Further, the Foundation will continue to invest in its strategic objective of strengthening non-profit organisations through targeted capacity building programmes.

Participants at the event noted that the meeting was an avenue for the Foundation and its partners to lay the groundwork for effective and efficient implementation of mutually conceptualised life-touching projects intended to reach over 3 million Nigerians.

In view of the new strategy, the inception meeting was a vital onboarding process for grantees to imbibe the specifics and requirements for achieving the Foundation’s strategic goals and objectives for the 5-year period.

Since its inception in 2009, the TY Danjuma Foundation has awarded more than N4.7 billion in grants for the implementation of 336 projects across 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory that have touched over 10 million lives.

