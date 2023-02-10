The rights of children in Nigeria have been made a top priority by the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) and UNICEF

Both organisations agreed to partner and address the ills and risks prone to children

The partnership aims to break the cycle of high rates of children with malnutrition and children out of school as well as the mortality rate of children

FCT, Abuja - As part of efforts to combat the lack of early child development across over 50 per cent of the Nigerian population, the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) has entered a pact with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to combat child poverty and protect their rights.

This partnership became official in Abuja on Thursday, February 9, where both parties entered an agreement with a projection of tackling the risks against children to their top end by the year 2050.

NESG chairman, Niyi Yusuf (middle) and UNICEF Nigeria's representative (middle) at the UN House in Abuja on Thursday, February 9. Photo: @officialNESG

Source: Twitter

During the press briefing witnessed by Legit.ng, the chairman of the NESG, Niyi Yusuf, said there is a need to invest in children while noting that the outcome of such investment will foster peace in the nearer future.

He said the partnership with UNICEF aims to bring the best out of the Nigerian policy groups and professionals to help curb children’s mortality rate and percentage of children out of school and reduce the rate of children suffering from acute malnutrition nationwide.

Niyi said:

“Today’s children are tomorrow’s leaders, and it is crucial that we tackle child rights violations and poverty in Nigeria to ensure their success. According to the National MPI 2022, two-thirds of our children are multi-dimensionally poor, with 51% of all poor people being children. This means over half of poor children lack the intellectual stimulation necessary for early childhood development.

“Our partnership with UNICEF is both timely and significant. UNICEF is a leading provider of humanitarian and developmental aid for children worldwide, and this launch represents a critical step towards a future where children’s rights are respected, and they receive the support they need to become productive citizens.”

"Every adult has a responsibility to the child" - UNICEF

Meanwhile, the UNICEF Nigeria Representative, Cristian Munduate, said everyone who is not a child holds a great responsibility to every child.

She revealed that over one million children still suffer from acute malnutrition, and a partnership with a think-tank policy initiator like the NESG will help combat these shortcomings in Nigerian society.

Munduate said the current situation demands a commitment from everyone across all sectors while urging the federal government, state government and all strata of government to prioritise protecting children's rights and ending child poverty.

She said:

"UNICEF is dedicated to protecting children's rights in Nigeria and worldwide, and helping them build a strong foundation for their future. Our partnership with NESG highlights the urgency of realising this goal and will coordinate efforts to achieve child rights protection in Nigeria through effective public policies."

"Investing in children is investing in human capital. The right to health, nutrition and care, especially during the first 1000 days of life, can have a significant impact on a child's ability to live, grow, learn, and rise out of poverty. It can break the cycle of poverty for families, communities, and countries, and shape a society's long-term stability and prosperity."

Source: Legit.ng