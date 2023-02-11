The governor of Zamfara state, Bello Matawalle, on Friday, February 10, ordered the immediate arrest of anyone who rejects the old naira notes from residents of the state.

Daily Trust reports that the governor said that the old notes remain legal tender in the state until the outcome of the ongoing legal battle between the Federal government and the Central Bank of Nigeria with governors of Kogi, Kaduna and Zamfara states.

Governor Matawalle has ordered the arrest of anyone who rejects the old naira notes. Photo: Bello Matawalle, Bashir Ahmad

Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony of new High Court Judges and newly appointed special Advisers held at the Government House, Chamber II in Gusau, Zamfara state's capital city, Matawalle said the old N200, N500 and N1,000 notes will continue to be in use.

The governor added that he and his colleagues from Kogi and Kaduna had approached the Supreme Court to order the extension and validity of the old 200, 500 and 1000 naira notes.

His words:

“As you are all aware, the economy of the country as a whole has been plunged into a serious crisis by the decision of the Central Bank to cease recognition of the old naira notes as legal tender from February 10th.

"This decision compounded the already dire situation of our State occasioned by banditry and sundry crimes, which significantly disrupted economic activities in the State and the subregion over the years."

Further commending the Supreme Court for his recent ruling on the deadline given by the CBN on the use of the old naira notes, Matawalle Nigerians have had a hard time getting the new notes amid the scarcity of naira across the country.

