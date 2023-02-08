Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state has extended his heartfelt condolence to his counterpart, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) deputy governorship candidate in the state, Funke Akindele, over the death of her mother, Dr. RB Adebanjo-Akindele.

The Lagos state governor who is seeking a second term in office in next month governorship polls sympathized with Funke via a statement issued his chief press secretary, Gboyega Akosile.

Governor Sanwo-Olu urged the Funke Akindele to seek God's comfort in the moment of mourning. Photo: @gboyegaakosile

Source: Twitter

According to the statement sighted by Legit.ng, Governor Sanwo Olu said:

“My heart goes out to Funke, friends of the Adebanjo and Akindele families on the demise of their daughter, mother and grandmother, Dr. RB Adebanjo-Akindele who answered the ultimate call today, Tuesday 7th of February, 2023.

“Death of loved ones, whenever it happens, is usually a very painful episode but we must be consoled by the good life lived by the deceased person. We should relish in the beautiful memories the dead left behind for us."

Governor Sanwo urged the family of the deceased to seek comfort in the sight of God while praying to God to grant the deceased eternal rest in the after life.

He said:

“On behalf of my family and the good people of Lagos State, I hereby express my heartfelt condolences to the entire families and friends of Adebanjo and Akindele.

“May God grant the soul of the departed eternal rest and the families the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu, further urged the PDP deputy governorship candidate to be comforted by the good life that her late mother lived and continue to pray for the repose of Dr. RB Adebanjo-Akindele.

Source: Legit.ng