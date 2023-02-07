IPMAN has directed its members to shut down their petrol stations and suspend their services across the country until further notice

The association also directed its members to suspend the payment of ordering products from the source until further notice

According to the union, members are affected by the government policy on sourcing and selling the commodity at lost

FCT, Abuja - Members of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) have been directed to shut down operations by their union.

According to The Punch, the union gave the directive in a statement signed by its chairman, Mohammed Kuluwu, on Tuesday, February 7.

Why fuel stations will shut down in Nigeria

The association also order its members to suspend the payment of ordering products from the source till further notice.

The statement reads in part:

“The critical situation as it affects our sourcing and selling of product at a lost and the action of the authority to impose the selling of product at a lost price on our side.”

The union has earlier appealed to the federal government for more time to sell the premium motor spirits popularly referred to as petrol at the official price of N195 per litre.

Nigeria has been thrown into a fuel scarcity crisis for over a month and the price of the commodity has varied in different parts of the country.

Adams Oshiomhole, the former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), lamented on Thursday that he bought the petrol at N1000 per litre.

Oshiomhole lamented that somebody must be held responsible for this because the country is currently spending over N7trn on fuel subsidies, with the petroleum development fund on one side, yet, Nigerians have to pay more than the market rate of the commodity.

