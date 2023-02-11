The Federal government has promised Nigerians that the problem of petrol scarcity is almost over

The federal government has vowed that the nationwide fuel crisis would be ended in a matter of days.

Ayo Kado, the General Coordinator of South-West, Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), made this commitment when the task force team on fuel price compliance visited Ijegun tank farms in Lagos.

According to Kado, about 1.3 billion liters of petrol have been imported into the country.

He explained that the 1.3 billion litres of petrol currently in the country consist of 580 million litres in the inland depots, and 690 million litres in the marine/offshore depots, Punch reports.

His words:

“We have sufficient fuel in the country. I can assure you that everything will be fine in a few days because we will monitor distribution back-to-back and ramp up enforcement.

“As of today, the inland depots have 580 million litres, and the marine or offshore have 690 million litres as well. In total, that translates to 1.3 billion litres, which is about 32 days sufficiency.”

FG sells petrol at N172 to marketers

Kadoso assured the public that the Federal Government was serious about keeping petrol pump price at a regulated price of N172 per litre to marketers so that Nigerians can buy at the official price.

He said,

“We have always monitored the system from all the value chain right from the vessel coming in and right down to the retail pump.

"Now, we are seeing light at the end of the tunnel that things are getting better, and the federal government will ensure that there’s compliance to the regulated price.’’

Marketers also assure

The National Controller Operations, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Mike Osatuyi, assured motorists that IPMAN members were ready to comply with the new pricing policy as long as depot owners and the NNPCL would keep their end of the bargain.

He said,

“All of my members are going to load at N172 per litre. But what worries us is how they can sustain supplies to the depots, and keep prices regulated as promised. But I want to believe that there’s a commitment on the part of the government to keep supplies coming in.’’

Fuel scarcity: DSS blows hots, issues strong warning to oil marketers, NNPC

Recall that the SSS earlier issued a warning to oil marketers and other stakeholders in the sector.

The secret police said it will begin a manhunt for all those responsible for the ongoing fuel crisis across Nigeria.

According to the SSS, the stakeholders in the oil sector have 48 hours to end the lingering fuel crisis in the country.

