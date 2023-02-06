"I paid N1,000 for a litre of fuel": Oshiomhole Cries Out, See Video

Adams Oshiomhole, the former governor of Edo state and ex-national chairman of the APC, has lamented buying 1 litre of fuel at N1000

Oshiomhole lamented that despite spending over N7trn on fuel subsidies, Nigerians still pay for more than what the market rate would be

According to Oshiomhole, the N7trn on subsidies does not include the petroleum development funds, adding that somebody must be held responsible

Adams Oshiomhole, the former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has lamented the high cost of fuel price in Nigeria.

The former governor of Edo state, while speaking on Channels Television's Politics Today on Sunday decried that he bought a litre of fuel at N1,000.

Oshiomhole laments buying a litre of fuel at N1000

Source: Twitter

Oshiomhole said the situation is not funny, adding that somebody is responsible for the fuel scarcity in the country.

He said currently, the country is spending almost N7 trillion on fuel subsidies but it is unfortunate that most Nigerians are paying much more than what the market rate for fuel would be.

The former national chairman of the Labour Union noted that despite the N7 trillion in fuel subsidy, there is still another petroleum equalization fund, reiterating his earlier position that some people are responsible for it.

According to him, if Nigerians felt okay that it is not unusual that we have fuel scarcity, even from the military era down to President Olusegun Obasanjo, to Yar'Adua and Jonathan, fuel scarcity can be said to have become a perennial problem but that does not make it acceptable.

Since January 2022, the country has been faced with fuel scarcity with high price rates in different parts of the nation.

