Concerned citizens under the auspices of Network of Civil Societies for Economic Sustainability (NCSES), have vowed to ground socio-economic activities in Abuja and across the country should the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), fail to end the nationwide fuel scarcity or provide satisfactory answers to its letter of complaint.

NCSES had in a letter addressed to Mr Mele Kolo Kyari, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), and signed by Comrade Mohammed A. Shuaibu, convener, Comrade Nwogwugwu Bright co-convener respectively stressed that Nigerians were suffocating as a result of the fuel scarcity and hike in price.

One of the organisers who hinted our reporter on the planned action disclosed that already members from across the states were being mobilised to converge on Abuja next week for a showdown since its 48 hours ultimatum to the NNPCL elapsed on Thursday, February 2,2023. Our source further disclosed that the high-level strategic meeting which was held in Area 3, Garki Abuja is working towards making the protest a countrywide one since it is an unmitigated national crises. He said that the protest will be massive as many citizens who are suffering as a result of the petroleum crisis are ready to join in the march which will ground Abuja and many cities across Nigeria.

The acknowledged letter submitted to the NNPC GCEO reads in parts,

“The Network of Civil Societies for Economic Sustainability (NCSES) brings you solidarity greetings from its members, affiliates, and partners far and wide and wishes that this letter meets you well. Our Organization has in its mandates: the promotion of democracy, anti-corruption advocacy, and promotion of national peace and stability.

“Please consider this letter as an effort to promote stability, disabuse wrong perceptions, and restore hope and confidence in Nigerians, particularly the youths who labour in frustration to access petrol for their daily pursuit of a livelihood.

“We have received several letters from affiliate organizations demanding protest and mass action due to the unavailability of Premium Motor Spirit {PMS} and the outrageous hike in the price. The argument ranges from the inability of NNPC Ltd to make petrol available, diversion of products, racketeering, inability to control the price, and the failure to explain the reasons for the scarcity.

“We appreciate our place in nation-building as society Gatekeepers, and we consider it a patriotic engagement to seek clarifications on the above complaints. Our deliberation and final consultations are ongoing, and we hope that before our final choice of date for action is made, your response would have reached us.

“We also wish to intiimate you that Nigerians are suffocating under this problem and we fear that if we decide on any act of peaceful protest rally, it may become too explosive because of bottled-up frustrations. This is the reason we need clarifications and urgent positive action towards addressing the problem. As things stand today, a massive nationwide protest is inevitable in the approaching few days.

“Sir, as we await your timely response which is expected within Forty-Eight (48) hours, our cooperation and support are assured. Thank you for your understanding”, the letter noted.

Now with the expiration of the ultimatum, the group has vowed that there will be a showdown and a shutdown of Abuja and other strategic cities across Nigeria till the problem is satisfactorily addressed.

