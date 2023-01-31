The PDP presidential flagbearer in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, has said he would accept whatever comes of the poll as his fate

Atiku disclosed that he has always been worried about the kind of country he would leave behind for his children and the future generation

The former vice president said the thought of leaving a better country behind after his death has always been his worry, adding that he has lived his life

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has said he is running to be Nigeria's president because he understands the country's problem.

The former vice president said his plan is to leave a better Nigeria for Nigerians, including his children.

Atiku promises to accept fate if election result did not favour him

Source: Twitter

Atiku speaks on next line of action after 2023 election

Contrary to some views, Atiku, while speaking in a BBC interview, said he is not desperate to be president of Nigeria.

He added that he will accept whatever comes out of the February 25 presidential election as fate.

The presidential hopeful said he has always told his children that he has lived his life and if he has to bring them back home, which kind of country would he leave for them?

Atiku said this is not only for his children but for the future generation of the country.

He said thinking of his mind is the same thinking in every parent's mind, asking, "which kind of country will I leave for my children?"

The former vice president said this is one of the reasons he is determined to run for the office of Nigeria's president.

On what will happen if he lost the election, he said:

"I will accept it, it is my fate, I will accept it in good faith. I am not the first loser and I will not be the last loser."

