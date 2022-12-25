Christmas is an elaborate festival holds on every December 25 to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ in Christendom

Despite its popular recognition, some Christians and pastors have different opinions concerning the celebration, thus, are restrained from participating

Reverend Ebenezer Egbebunmi, a senior pastor at Foursquare Gospel Church, cited the death of John the Baptist as a major biblical reason some Christians don't celebrate Christmas

The celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ by the majority of Christians across the globe on December 25 has been a consistent festival across the globe.

Despite the elaborate celebration and popularity of Christmas, some Christians have restrained themselves from the celebration while others condemned it in totality.

The biblical reason some Christians don't celebrate Christmas

Why some Christians don't celebrate Christmas

Many Christians and doctrines in Christendom have shared divergent views on why they restrained themselves from the celebration of Christmas.

However, those who celebrate Christmas believe it is a celebration of the life of the Messiah, who liberated the children of God from the kingdom of sins to the kingdom of heaven, according to Christian belief.

Speaking with legit.ng, Reverend Ebenezer Egbebunmi, a senior reverent of the Foursquare Gospel Church, Megida Ayobo, Lagos, said Christmas is a celebration of a new era in Christiandum.

Egbebunmi described Jesus as the anchor of Christianity, who opened the way for believers after losing dominion in the Garden of Eden.

The cleric maintained that the birth of Jesus Christ marked the beginning of a new era, and the celebration of Christmas is the celebration of the life of the founder of Christianity.

Speaking on pastors and churches that do not celebrate Christmas, Egbebunmi believes everybody has different opinions about the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ.

All you need to know about birthdays in Christianity

He said:

“What we are celebrating is the birthday of Jesus Christ. But some people, because of some events in the Bible, where some people celebrated birthdays and were overjoyed, made promises that were too big.

“For instance, Herodias asked for the head of John the Baptist when he was celebrating his birthday because he was so happy and impressed with the dancing of her daughter.

“Because of that, the king made a commitment to give up half of his kingdom, the girl then conspired with the mother and they requested the head of John the Baptist.

“Thus, some Christians believe when you are overjoyed, there are chances of misbehaving when you allow the moment to dominate your head, and this is why many do not support the celebration of birthdays.

“Also, some Christians see birthdays as something that must caution us because as we grow every day, so also, we are moving to the grave, and our number of years reduces every day.

“Thus, it is not really a moment of celebration but a reminder that we will meet up with our Maker (God) one day

“Therefore, some people believe why do we celebrate birthdays when each day that passes by takes us closer to the grave? This is why many Christians don’t celebrate birthdays.

“However, some Christians believe when you’re alive, you celebrate life and that’s why some of us still do birthdays in Christianity.”

