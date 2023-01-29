The APC Presidential Campaign Council has commended President Buhari for approving the deadline extension for the old naira notes swap

The presidential campaign which revealed the beneficiaries of the extension also commended the CBN and its governor, Godwin Emefiele

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, was also praised by the campaign council for the alarm he raised over the scarcity of the new naira notes

FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council has commended the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for extending the deadline for the change of old N200, N500 and N1000 naira notes to the new ones.

A statement sent to Legit.ng by Bayo Onanuga, a spokesperson of the campaign council, on Sunday, January 29, also hailed the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, "for listening to the voice of well-meaning Nigerians on the exigency of extending the deadline."

The statement noted that many Nigerians had requested the extension of the January 31st deadline following the difficulties experienced in getting the new notes via ATMs and over-the-counter from Banks.

"We welcome the 10 days extension of deadline and the additional seven days of grace," the APC presidential campaign said.

Old Naira notes: Deadline extension will help rural dwellers, APC campaign says

The APC presidential campaign further noted that the deadline extension will enable Nigerians especially those in rural and remote areas to have more time to change their old notes and avert the panic that would have followed.

"We specially commend Presidential Muhammadu Buhari for approving this extension and for his leadership and statesmanship," the statement read.

APC presidential campaign praises Tinubu

Meanwhile, the APC campaign also praised its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for the statement he made regarding the scarcity of the new naira notes.

"In the same vein, we praise our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his forthrightness in addressing the concerns of Nigerians at his campaign rally in Abeokuta last week.

"Asiwaju Tinubu didn't take the easy road by shying away from what would have caused serious inconvenience for our teeming masses.

"Asiwaju showed leadership and compassion for the welfare of Nigerians, at the most appropriate time," the statement added.

Buhari gives reasons for CBN naira redesign policy

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Buhari again defended the decision of the CBN to redesign a higher denomination of the Naira.

According to Buhari, the policy was targeted at individuals in possession of illicit funds and not ordinary Nigerians.

The president disclosed this in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu on Saturday, 28 January 2023.

Source: Legit.ng