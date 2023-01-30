The minority caucus in the House of Representatives applauds the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for listening to Nigerians and extending the deadline for swapping the old naira notes for new ones by 10 days.

Ndudi Elumelu said that the 10 days extension of the deadline from January 31, to February 10, is a welcome decision to ease the suffering as well as social and economic discomfort being faced by many Nigerians in accessing the new naira notes within the earlier stipulated deadline.

He added that as lawmakers and representatives of the people, our caucus commends the CBN for being considerate towards the wellbeing of Nigerians; which is the essence of democratic governance all over the world.

His words:

"Our Caucus applauds the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar, for his intervention in persuading President Muhammadu Buhari and CBN to extend the earlier deadline in the national interest.

"His Excellency Atiku Abubakar’s patriotic intervention at this time further shows him as a compassionate leader who is always concerned and committed towards the wellbeing of Nigerians. He has again demonstrated his experience, capacity, and competence to get the system to work in the interest of Nigerians at a very critical time."

Continuing Elumelu said the Caucus is calling on Nigerians not to rest on their oars but to take maximum advantage of the 10 days extension to swap their old naira notes for new ones.

He urged the CBN to remain focused and intensify its sensitization efforts while putting every measure in place to assist Nigerians, especially those in the rural areas, to access the new naira notes.

Source: Legit.ng