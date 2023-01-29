The office of the house of representatives spokesperson, Benjamin Kalu, has been attacked by unknown gunmen at Uzuakoli, in the Bende area of Abia state

Kalu disclosed that over 100 bullet shells were seen after the attackers left the scene as they destroyed the facility

The lawmaker said no police were present at the scene until the gunmen left, adding that the incident has been reported to the police at the Uzuakoli

Bende, Abia - Benjamin Kalu, the spokesperson of the house of representatives constituency office has been attacked by some yet-to-be-identified gunmen in the Bende area of Abia state.

While condemning the attack, Kalu described it as an act of a coward when speaking with journalists on Saturday, January 28, Vanguard reported.

Why gunmen attack office of house of representatives spokesperson

According to the lawmaker, more than 100 bullet shells were found after the attackers left the scene, they destroyed the facility.

However, the lawmaker did not report any loss of life but noted that no security was present until the gunmen left the scene. He added that the incident has been reported to the police state at Uzuakoli.

While describing the scene of the attack, the lawmaker said:

“Other items affected include the ceiling and the APC flag which were pulled down and turned into shreds, my billboards were also destroyed.”

The lawmaker wondered about the rationale behind the attack, noting that the development is against the growth of democracy in Nigeria.

He added that he had dedicated his servant leadership position to better the lives of the people of his constituency with infrastructure through the office of the president.

He added that his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has shown its presence in the constituency in areas such as education, health and infrastructure.

