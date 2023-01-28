During his visit to the palace of the Emir of Daura, Faruk Umar Faruk, after commissioning of two roads in the community, President Muhamamdu Buhari on Friday, January 27, spoke on his civil war experiences.

President Buhari who also spoke on why he joined the military as a young man disclosed that he had to forfeit his first job of managing a co-operative in Daura immediately after he left school to join the army.

The president stated that at the time there was pressure on him to get married.

Speaking on his war experience, Buhari said he is alive today only by the grace of God because many of his colleagues died in the 30-month-long war.

Recalling his experiences, the president said:

“I was at the war front during the civil war, and saw how many died. Some fell right beside me. God kept me.

“Many bridges were blown just before we arrived at some places, and after we crossed. I arrived at some places to see bodies of my own colleagues that we were fighting together. I am alive today only by God’s grace.”

Source: Legit.ng