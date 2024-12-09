German President Dr. Frank-Walter Steinmeier will visit Nigeria from December 10th to 12th, 2024

The visit follows recent exchanges, including Chancellor Olaf Scholz's October 2023 visit and President Tinubu's November 2023 trip to Germany

Steinmeier, accompanied by a business delegation, will meet President Tinubu, engage with cultural figures like Dr. Nike Okundaye and Prof. Wole Soyinka, and explore Lagos' urban and social challenges

The German Embassy in Nigeria has announced that President Dr. Frank-Walter Steinmeier will visit Nigeria from December 10th to 12th, 2024.

This was contained in a statement signed by the German Missions in Nigeria, on Monday, December 8, in Abuja.

According to the statement, this visit will emphasize the strong ties between Nigeria and Germany and underscore Germany’s recognition of Nigeria’s significance on the global stage.

Strengthening bilateral relations

Steinmeier’s upcoming visit follows high-level exchanges between the two nations.

Legit.ng reports that in October 2023, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited Nigeria, and in November 2023, Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu traveled to Germany.

These visits highlight the robust relationship between the countries and their shared commitment to strategic partnership.

“President Steinmeier’s visit signifies the continued importance of our bilateral ties and the mutual interest in fostering greater cooperation,” noted the German Embassy.

The embassy also revealed that the visit also reflects the alignment of Germany and Nigeria as leading economies and the most populous nations in Europe and Africa, respectively.

Business and cultural exchange

President Steinmeier will be accompanied by a delegation of CEOs and senior board members from prominent German companies specializing in IT, high-tech, and energy sectors.

This group’s participation signals an increasing interest among German businesses in investing in Nigeria’s growing economy.

During his stay, President Steinmeier will meet with President Tinubu and Dr. Alieu Omar Touray, President of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The German leader’s agenda includes engagements in Lagos, where he will connect with business leaders, visit a start-up hub, and interact with members of Nigeria’s cultural sector and civil society.

A highlight of the Lagos segment will be Steinmeier’s meetings with Dr. Nike Okundaye, renowned as Mama Nike of the Nike Art Gallery, and the iconic Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka.

He will also take part in a city tour to observe Lagos’ urban development, including its environmental and social challenges.

